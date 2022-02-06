Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $67.50 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

