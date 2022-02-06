Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,452. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

