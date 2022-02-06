Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.60 or 0.00027910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $187,386.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.07 or 0.07166984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.51 or 0.99684680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,684 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

