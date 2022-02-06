Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.13

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.13 and traded as low as C$18.46. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 38,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$698.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

