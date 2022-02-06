Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of SBTX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

