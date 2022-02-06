Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 8.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 8.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $110.95 and last traded at $110.40. 12,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,267,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

Specifically, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,453. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.