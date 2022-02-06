Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up to $35.39

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $36.98. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,477,191. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

