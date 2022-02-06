Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.