Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,813,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.