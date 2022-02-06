SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $780.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

