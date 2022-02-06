SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

SMBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

