Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Snap comprises about 3.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Snap worth $164,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.