Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $14.41 on Friday, reaching $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

