SONM (SNM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.77 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042946 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111519 BTC.
About SONM
According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “
Buying and Selling SONM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.