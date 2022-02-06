Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

