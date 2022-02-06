Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SON stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.
Sonoco Products Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoco Products (SON)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.