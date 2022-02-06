Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

