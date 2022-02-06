Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 762,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,313,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

