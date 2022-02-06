Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $100.04 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 29439588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Specifically, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

