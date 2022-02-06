SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,266. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

