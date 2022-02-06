Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

SXI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 81,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,240. Standex International has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18.

Get Standex International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.