Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.76 and last traded at $100.11. 510,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 799% from the average session volume of 56,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.92.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

