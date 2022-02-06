Star Group (NYSE:SGU) versus AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Critical Comparison

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.27 $87.74 million $1.57 6.58 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 2.03 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Star Group and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 249.91%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Group beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

