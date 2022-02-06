Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.