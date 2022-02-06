Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.35

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.35 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 92.80 ($1.25). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 207,480 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.41.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.