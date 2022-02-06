Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE SPLP opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $717.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

