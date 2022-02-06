stETH (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

