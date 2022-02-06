StockNews.com Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUDC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

