StockNews.com Upgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

