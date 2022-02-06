StockNews.com Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ WINA opened at $216.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a 1 year low of $173.04 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $3,933,597. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Winmark by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.