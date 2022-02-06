Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

