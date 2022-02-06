Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 21,529 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

