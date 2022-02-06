Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.