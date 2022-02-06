Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

