Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,981 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.