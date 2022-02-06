Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

