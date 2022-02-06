Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.77. Subaru shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 44,129 shares traded.

FUJHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

