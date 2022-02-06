Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

