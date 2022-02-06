Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$38.62.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

