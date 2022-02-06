Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NOVA stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,058,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

