SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. SunOpta makes up approximately 1.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.96 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

