SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

