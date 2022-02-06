Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.89. The stock had a trading volume of 771,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,505. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average of $324.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.