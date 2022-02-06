Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 6.4%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 893,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

