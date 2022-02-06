Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 55,068 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 32,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,282. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

