Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 175,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 2,950,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.