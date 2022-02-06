Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

TSM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

