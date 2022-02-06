Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 2,817,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,865. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

