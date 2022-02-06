Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 475,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

