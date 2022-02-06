Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

