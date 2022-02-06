Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,391 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,198,750. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

